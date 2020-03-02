Mothers are not cash cows

In the article "Sanders would use wealth tax for universal child care, pre-K" (Feb. 24), it says he would fund child care, up to 10 hours a day.

I want to point out that whilst wealthy people would be relatively unaffected by the financial loss of whatever money, to carry out such a misguided policy maximally exploits the women of the middle and lower classes.

Currently, because of the cost of childcare, we either care for our own children or find short-term arrangements. Every woman who has a baby eventually asks herself, “why have and support a baby for someone else to raise?” Then she either moves through the complexities of finding childcare for a few hours, finds a part-time job or determines a strategy to cut back and discovers her indispensable value as an individual mother and her important role to the family she is creating.

In most cases, childcare arrangements are flawed because a sick kid cannot go to daycare or preschool. Ironically, daycare happens to be environment where so many diseases are traded among children resulting needless suffering for the child and in many lost days at work for the parent.

