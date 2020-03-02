Mothers are not cash cows

In the article "Sanders would use wealth tax for universal child care, pre-K" (Feb. 24), it says he would fund child care, up to 10 hours a day.
I want to point out that whilst wealthy people would be relatively unaffected by the financial loss of whatever money, to carry out such a misguided policy maximally exploits the women of the middle and lower classes.
Currently, because of the cost of childcare, we either care for our own children or find short-term arrangements. Every woman who has a baby eventually asks herself, “why have and support a baby for someone else to raise?” Then she either moves through the complexities of finding childcare for a few hours, finds a part-time job or determines a strategy to cut back and discovers her indispensable value as an individual mother and her important role to the family she is creating.
In most cases, childcare arrangements are flawed because a sick kid cannot go to daycare or preschool. Ironically, daycare happens to be environment where so many diseases are traded among children resulting needless suffering for the child and in many lost days at work for the parent.
To implement such a policy would make raising your own children an unaffordable luxury reachable by only the wealthy, who will be the only ones who could afford to stay home. It also undermines the value of parenting by transferring the socialization of very young children to paid strangers.
This sort of policy is dehumanizing to children and mothers. It reduces women’s role in society to the level of a barnyard animal. We would provide our calf to the herd (merely to breed and create a population to pay taxes), provide the milk and still merely be looked upon as a worker to add to the tax base for the state.
It is so insulting that motherhood would be looked upon as less valued than employment outside the home or that anybody would think that a daycare worker can take the place of a mother. What sort of culture would look at such an option as a good thing?
Lynne Rodgers
Napa