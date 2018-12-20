On Dec. 19, the greatest, and probably the oldest, oak tree in Alta Heights was destroyed. When the first European settlers began to roam a Napa Valley populated by grizzly bears, cougars, and Native Americans, that tree was part of a vast forest and may have already been 100 years old.
All trees are precious, but these ancient giants are one of a kind and should be cherished as such. It was very emotional watching the tree service dispassionately destroy this massive living thing that not only provided shade to generations of Native Americans but to generations of settlers and countless thousands of Alta Heights students, parents and Alta Heights neighbors.
My four kids graduated from this school, and we have countless memories under this oak trees shade. I'm not typically emotional about the cutting down of trees, maybe I should be, but watching this grand beauty come down felt a lot like burying a grandmother.
I have 12 oak trees on my property, some well over 300 years old. I understand the cost of managing my small oak forest and decided decades ago to invest in their well being. These beauties are the lungs of the earth, scrubbers of carbon dioxide that they store in tissue and surrounding soil. All that stored carbon was set free yesterday when the Alta Heights tree was brought down.
I'd like our state representatives to grant tax breaks to those of us who must take on the expense of critical tree care, including tax incentives for cities and counties of California. In my experience, it's cheaper to cut down a massive tree then it is to care for it over 10 years. The city and county of Napa can do much more for our dwindling heritage trees than just give them up for lost regardless of where they might stand.
That's right, very tough decisions must be made especially if you really want to talk about what our carbon footprint really means.
We lost a huge percentage of the carbon dioxide scrubbers when Napa's peripheral forest was burned 14 months ago, but we rarely hear of the impact of that devastation today. It matters, far more so then most understand.
According to Harvard biologist E O Wilson in his most recent book, Half Earth: “We thrash about, appallingly led, with no particular goal other than economic growth and unfettered consumption,” he writes. “As a result, we’re extinguishing Earth’s biodiversity as though the species of the natural world are no better than weeds and kitchen vermin.”
Sixty percent of earth's wild animal population has plunged since 1970, and the rate of extinction is now 100 to 1,000 times higher because of pressure from human activity, according to World Wildlife Fund's latest Living Planet Index. Napa County appears to forsake its inherent biology for said economic growth and unfettered consumption.
It took 400 years to grow
and just one day to be laid low.
Planted when humans hunted and gathered
destroyed today because trees hardly matter.
When next this trees progeny reach equal girth
hope may be lost for a very fragile earth.
From an acorn to grande dame in year 2302
human management will consign all trees to zoos.
Goodbye Alta Heights great oak tree, old friend. You are already missed.
Pat Fitzpatrick
Napa