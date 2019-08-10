In early April I wrote to Congressman Mike Thompson expressing my thoughts on climate change, how to combat it, and the Green New Deal. My letter proposed increased emphasis on carbon cutting policies and technologies that are in use now on a large scale, throughout the world. Congressman Thompson responded promptly and thanked me for my interest, and said he supports robust investment in clean energy. A summary of my letter to him follows:
The two largest sources of this country's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are from transportation and electricity generation. In the transportation sector we should:
— Expand, not phase out, tax credits for electric vehicles;
— Start tax credits for hybrid vehicles;
— Reinstate more stringent mileage standards for gasoline driven engines (good to see California has just done this) with tax credits for higher mpg cars. (I've read about a carbon tax. But it's better - I think - to reward good behavior than to punish bad behavior);
— Aggressively build out high speed rail. China has 15,000 miles of it. We have less than South Korea, but more than Turkey. Use the Interstate highway system as the right-of -way. And again, tax credits;
To generate cleaner electricity let's:
— Convert coal burning generators to natural gas. This has been underway since the 1960s. Natural gas is the bridge fuel which takes us to a carbon free (or minimal carbon) future several decades out. Converted plants put out about half the amount of GHG with no particulate emissions and no acid rain. Conversion requires a pipeline, existing equipment is modified; there's no complete tear down. According to the US EPA GHG emissions from electricity generation are lower now than in 2005, and are about the same as they were in 1990 primarily due to renewables and conversions to natural gas.
— Expand nuclear power. The New York Times recently agreed. France gets 78 percent of its electricity from nuclear power and their per capita GHG emissions are one quarter of ours. One quarter. The government role here, in addition to tax credits, is a standardized next generation design which can more easily be licensed.
— Increase our use of renewables via expanded and permanent tax credits. More solar, both rooftop and central station, more wind, and a new look at hydroelectric power. (I didn't mention hydro in my letter to Congressman Thompson but I recently read in these pages that California actually calls hydro "non-renewable." This doesn't pass the laugh test. Glad to hear there's a state legislator working to reverse this.)
The next large source of GHG emissions is - according to the EPA - "Commercial, residential and industrial combustion of fossil fuel." In plain English, heating our homes and buildings. The obvious fix for existing structures is doing it with clean electricity. Very expensive in the short term but tax credits can offset the cost. New construction should be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified, as many new commercial buildings already are.
My opening statement bears repeating: The above strategies and technologies are here now, are technically and economically feasible, and are implemented on a large scale globally. Billions of tons of GHG emissions have been avoided because of them. Widespread expansion of these ideas can save billions of tons more and we can start to drive annual emissions down. We are closer than we think; in 2017 (the latest year data is available) GHG annual emissions were about 5 percent more than they were in 1990 yet our population is 30 percent higher.
But recent trends are not encouraging. California just killed high speed rail. Wind turbines near Cape Cod have been delayed for years. Some in American Canyon fought against the solar project there. Our president promotes coal and calls climate change a hoax. But unless we act soon, and dramatically, damage will be irreversible in about 12 years, we are told. So I'm hopeful that common sense will prevail and we as a society can push our elected representatives to unite and move on these ideas.
Joseph Vitelli
Napa