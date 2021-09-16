Move on from Recall

One time I was privileged to eat at the French Laundry. I live in Yountville and a few years ago I won the lottery for locals and won dinner for two. I and my son both agreed it was the best meal we ever hoped to eat. Most of those complaining would have jumped at a chance to sit at Keller’s table.
Millions of dollars, paper, man-hours and stress for millions of folks later, it is over. California has spoken loud and clear. Let’s get back to work, back to school, back to health, back to normal. The only thing I will miss is the variety of masks that hid all wrinkles I gained in the last two years.
Nancy Welty
Yountville