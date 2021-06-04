Move on from the Belia Ramos vaccine story

Well, I read, yet again, another story about the supervisor vaccine incident. Jeez, will this ever go away? I believe that I, and the vast majority of Napa's community fully understand that Belia Ramos did not initiate a request to get an early vaccine.
That should be the end of the story, period.
Unfortunately, when there's a public perception that is created it's virtually impossible to fight an accusation after it's been made, false or otherwise. I believe that Napa's community recognizes the circumstances of what and how it happened that Supervisor Ramos was at the right place volunteering her time for a good cause, and an extra vaccine was available that would have otherwise been tossed out. I refer to the Napa Valley Register's published quote following a redacted county of Napa inquiry that states:
“What is clear is a vaccine was never ‘reserved’ for (blacked out), nor did (blacked out) ever lobby for a vaccine, It appears that (blacked out) was simply in the right place at the right time.”
It is abundantly apparent that politically motivated individuals have been less than forthright in their statements. I would just like it to be known that Belia's high integrity character remains intact and it is shameful that it has been exposed to such an ordeal.
Her reputation, relationships, and career have been vindicated, and the community continues to support all of her good work. Thanks, Belia, for all that you do.
Igor Sill
Napa