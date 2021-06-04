Move on from the Belia Ramos vaccine story

Well, I read, yet again, another story about the supervisor vaccine incident. Jeez, will this ever go away? I believe that I, and the vast majority of Napa's community fully understand that Belia Ramos did not initiate a request to get an early vaccine.

That should be the end of the story, period.

Unfortunately, when there's a public perception that is created it's virtually impossible to fight an accusation after it's been made, false or otherwise. I believe that Napa's community recognizes the circumstances of what and how it happened that Supervisor Ramos was at the right place volunteering her time for a good cause, and an extra vaccine was available that would have otherwise been tossed out. I refer to the Napa Valley Register's published quote following a redacted county of Napa inquiry that states:

“What is clear is a vaccine was never ‘reserved’ for (blacked out), nor did (blacked out) ever lobby for a vaccine, It appears that (blacked out) was simply in the right place at the right time.”

It is abundantly apparent that politically motivated individuals have been less than forthright in their statements. I would just like it to be known that Belia's high integrity character remains intact and it is shameful that it has been exposed to such an ordeal.