Moved, but not forgotten

Moved, but not forgotten

Recently the Napa Register published a story about the moving of Central Pacific’s railroad car CP #12 from inside the Southern Pacific Railroad Depot at Calistoga to the California Railroad Museum at Sacramento ("The train has left the station: Historic Calistoga railway car heads to museum," Sept. 14).

This being a short stop before moving to the future site and home of the Southern Pacific Railroad History Center in Rocklin.

A brief history. This car was constructed at the Wason Manufacturing Company in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1869 as a railroad passenger coach. Those were the glory days. The Central Pacific Railroad Company numbered the car as Central Pacific Coach #12 (CP #12). They forwarded the car all the way to Utah. What a journey by rail, barge, and rail again (due to some bridges not being built) to a siding in Promontory, Utah. Waiting there in a siding while many dignitaries gathered for the “Golden Spike” ceremony on May 10, 1869 joining the Union and Central Pacific Railroads together. Later connected to a train heading to Sacramento, making this car one of the first railroad cars to go from the East to the West coast. There in California it worked as a passenger car for many years.

Later in life, Southern Pacific Railroad turned the car into a shed with no wheels. In 1978, CP #12 was moved to the inside of the Southern Pacific’s Calistoga Railroad Depot. With a facelift and other upgrades, the car was kept in good shape, though the memories were fading with many railroad followers. Just a few admirers knew about the car.

In June 2020, the past-President Gary Valentinsen of Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society visited the depot making inquiries about the possible demise of CP #12. This car has not been forgotten after all. Demise was coming because of (due to) progress. Current President Wayne Monger (NVMRHS) made a “call to action” with emails to his friends supporting American railroad history, including President Scott Inman of the Southern Pacific Railroad History Center.

A big thank you, Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society for being that “first responder” and the rest of the “behind the scenes” crew for saving a very historic national railroad passenger car from the chop saw.

As they say, the rest is history.

Rodney Skillings, secretary

NVMRHS

