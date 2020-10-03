Moved, but not forgotten

Recently the Napa Register published a story about the moving of Central Pacific’s railroad car CP #12 from inside the Southern Pacific Railroad Depot at Calistoga to the California Railroad Museum at Sacramento ("The train has left the station: Historic Calistoga railway car heads to museum," Sept. 14).
This being a short stop before moving to the future site and home of the Southern Pacific Railroad History Center in Rocklin.
A brief history. This car was constructed at the Wason Manufacturing Company in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1869 as a railroad passenger coach. Those were the glory days. The Central Pacific Railroad Company numbered the car as Central Pacific Coach #12 (CP #12). They forwarded the car all the way to Utah. What a journey by rail, barge, and rail again (due to some bridges not being built) to a siding in Promontory, Utah. Waiting there in a siding while many dignitaries gathered for the “Golden Spike” ceremony on May 10, 1869 joining the Union and Central Pacific Railroads together. Later connected to a train heading to Sacramento, making this car one of the first railroad cars to go from the East to the West coast. There in California it worked as a passenger car for many years.
Later in life, Southern Pacific Railroad turned the car into a shed with no wheels. In 1978, CP #12 was moved to the inside of the Southern Pacific’s Calistoga Railroad Depot. With a facelift and other upgrades, the car was kept in good shape, though the memories were fading with many railroad followers. Just a few admirers knew about the car.
In June 2020, the past-President Gary Valentinsen of Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society visited the depot making inquiries about the possible demise of CP #12. This car has not been forgotten after all. Demise was coming because of (due to) progress. Current President Wayne Monger (NVMRHS) made a “call to action” with emails to his friends supporting American railroad history, including President Scott Inman of the Southern Pacific Railroad History Center.
A big thank you, Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society for being that “first responder” and the rest of the “behind the scenes” crew for saving a very historic national railroad passenger car from the chop saw.
As they say, the rest is history.
Rodney Skillings, secretary
NVMRHS
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!