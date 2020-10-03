Moved, but not forgotten

A brief history. This car was constructed at the Wason Manufacturing Company in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1869 as a railroad passenger coach. Those were the glory days. The Central Pacific Railroad Company numbered the car as Central Pacific Coach #12 (CP #12). They forwarded the car all the way to Utah. What a journey by rail, barge, and rail again (due to some bridges not being built) to a siding in Promontory, Utah. Waiting there in a siding while many dignitaries gathered for the “Golden Spike” ceremony on May 10, 1869 joining the Union and Central Pacific Railroads together. Later connected to a train heading to Sacramento, making this car one of the first railroad cars to go from the East to the West coast. There in California it worked as a passenger car for many years.