Dear Napa Valley Register Editorial Board: We all send our thanks for the leadership you showed in your July 22 editorial , “The Silence Is Over.” It is the perfect example of a key function of the fourth estate: To hold a mirror up in front of its readers.
What could be more important to us than to highlight the failure of Donald Trump. Let’s all be wary of the headlines he favors - where he lies again and again. Lies that have serious impacts on us and will too, on our grandchildren. Here are two recent Trump failures:
-- He said that he dis-invited Putin to visit the White House this Fall. A lie. Putin never accepted Trump’s invitation. You can’t dis-invite someone who is not coming.
-- Here is a perfect example of “beware of headlines:” The headline was, “Trump offers $12 Billion To Farmers.” The back story is sad and serious - and he is throwing good money after bad. His disastrous tariff escapade is doing serious harm to income of farmers (and other U.S. producers) who export. So, he’s putting a patch on that by taking $12 billion from other programs - programs that benefit all Americans. This is a transparent and cynical political move that can’t work - it will only call for more and more money squeezed out of us for his political purposes - not critical policy moves.
We hope to see you continue to lead in this critical area. A perfect place is to have you help to “get out the vote” so all of us get the chance to choose our favored candidates in the Nov. 6 election. That's just over two months from now. So there’s a lot to be done - now that the silence is over.
Bill Ryan
St. Helena