Muddying the water on coronavirus

I read with disbelief Mr. David Forstadt’s long, rambling letter to the editor diatribe on Saturday attacking Senator Dodd, suggesting he was abridging civil rights and individual freedoms (“A lesson Civil Rights and Personal Freedom,” July 11).
This is a common political attack by extremists questioning science and the reality that COVID-19 is real and dangerous.
Mr. Forstadt is trying to muddy the waters by using Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, civil rights legislation, anti-affirmative action, and the Constitution, which clearly he does not understand, as a way of advancing his corrupt and disproven narrative that COVID-19 is a hoax.
In his statement “our government’s heavy handed reaction to COVID....” tells me everything about his agenda. Personal freedom has nothing to do with this. Advancing a lie advocated by our president is his real intent.
The other day, I was in the dentist office and everybody had on masks. A customer walked in without a mask and I simply pointed to my mask to remind her, in case she forgot. She boldly stated “I don’t use one.“ That told me everything.
This was not a matter of personal freedom, but a political statement as Mr. Forstadt is trying to pretend. The client, plus all the other followers of this lie, are not stupid: they simply are using this false narrative to advance their failing agenda.
They would rather put me, themselves and all others around them at risk by not following proper protocol. We need to be realistic and follow science.
Don’t be fooled by statements that today’s Republican party is the “party of Lincoln”. He would have nothing to do with this political catastrophe.
Chris Craiker
Napa
