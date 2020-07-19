Muddying the water on coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read with disbelief Mr. David Forstadt’s long, rambling letter to the editor diatribe on Saturday attacking Senator Dodd, suggesting he was abridging civil rights and individual freedoms (“A lesson Civil Rights and Personal Freedom,” July 11).

This is a common political attack by extremists questioning science and the reality that COVID-19 is real and dangerous.

Mr. Forstadt is trying to muddy the waters by using Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, civil rights legislation, anti-affirmative action, and the Constitution, which clearly he does not understand, as a way of advancing his corrupt and disproven narrative that COVID-19 is a hoax.

In his statement “our government’s heavy handed reaction to COVID....” tells me everything about his agenda. Personal freedom has nothing to do with this. Advancing a lie advocated by our president is his real intent.

The other day, I was in the dentist office and everybody had on masks. A customer walked in without a mask and I simply pointed to my mask to remind her, in case she forgot. She boldly stated “I don’t use one.“ That told me everything.