Music for the soul

Two years ago this month I gave myself a birthday gift. I wanted to try something new in my life after retirement and decided to look for a place to take violin lessons.

I called a few music schools around Napa and had a few phone numbers to call for teachers who taught privately. I still remember my first phone conversation with the director of Napa Valley Music Associates, Marcia Battat.

I had a great conversation with Marcia. We discussed starting what is usually a lifelong endeavor, as a rank beginner at retirement age. After speaking with her I decided it was the right place for me to begin. Marcia was knowledgeable, warm, welcoming, encouraging and did not make me feel at all crazed for starting this pursuit at the age of 65.

I felt I had made a good choice as far as learning about and playing the violin, but also felt I had found the perfect place to start my journey.

My first lesson was two years ago in November. It has been a steep, steep, difficult learning curve but I wouldn’t change a minute of it. My teacher is Katie Wreede, an accomplished, professional musician but also an amazing teacher. She has high expectations for me and knows exactly how to get the most out of me that I can give.