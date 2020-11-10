Music for the soul

Two years ago this month I gave myself a birthday gift. I wanted to try something new in my life after retirement and decided to look for a place to take violin lessons.
I called a few music schools around Napa and had a few phone numbers to call for teachers who taught privately. I still remember my first phone conversation with the director of Napa Valley Music Associates, Marcia Battat.
I had a great conversation with Marcia. We discussed starting what is usually a lifelong endeavor, as a rank beginner at retirement age. After speaking with her I decided it was the right place for me to begin. Marcia was knowledgeable, warm, welcoming, encouraging and did not make me feel at all crazed for starting this pursuit at the age of 65.
I felt I had made a good choice as far as learning about and playing the violin, but also felt I had found the perfect place to start my journey.
My first lesson was two years ago in November. It has been a steep, steep, difficult learning curve but I wouldn’t change a minute of it. My teacher is Katie Wreede, an accomplished, professional musician but also an amazing teacher. She has high expectations for me and knows exactly how to get the most out of me that I can give.
She does this all the while knowing that this is my personal challenge, not a quest for a place in a symphony orchestra.
Napa Valley Music Associates offers lessons in violin, viola, cello, bass, guitar, flute, oboe, bassoon, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, drums, piano among other disciplines. All of their teachers are professionals and teach multiple ages.
Thank you Napa Valley Music Associates and Katie Wreede for making this incredible experience available to me and people of all ages and skill levels.
If you feel like adding something to your life, consider music lessons with Napa Valley Music Associates. It is good for the soul.
Please know it brings so much joy to add to one's life, especially mine.
Pam Rogers
Napa
