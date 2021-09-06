My 9-1-1, According to Star Trek,

I saw your call for “thoughts and memories” regarding the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorism in New York and Washington D.C. My husband and I had just moved from New York City, where I worked for 3 and a half years at the World Trade Center, just before the Sept. 11 attacks. So while we were already in California when the attacks occurred, we know of people who died or were directly traumatized by the incidents and I felt the events as if they were happening to my “Home."