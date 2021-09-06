I saw your call for “thoughts and memories” regarding the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorism in New York and Washington D.C. My husband and I had just moved from New York City, where I worked for 3 and a half years at the World Trade Center, just before the Sept. 11 attacks. So while we were already in California when the attacks occurred, we know of people who died or were directly traumatized by the incidents and I felt the events as if they were happening to my “Home."
Two decades later, I wrote a 149-word poem that reflects my attempts in part to understand 9/11:
My 9-1-1, According to Star Trek,
Was James, devoted husband to Mary
Was Patricia, devoted mother to Robert
Was John, devoted grandfather to Jennifer
Was Linda, devoted sister to Mankato
Was Isabella, devoted cousin to Mateo
Was Han, devoted nephew to Arundhati
Was Eileen, devoted wife to Thomas —
the names are sourced from lists
of common names in the United States
not names from my personal life
of working in the World Trade Center
or living in New York before Napa Valley
with one exception: that last line naming
“Eileen, devoted wife to Thomas”
who is me — I cite myself because
My 9-1-1 is a transnational experience
of all settlers, immigrants, and indigenous
like so many actions and events
we believe to be “personal” or
“individual “ or “domestic” instead
of what they truly are: interconnected
moments described by Mr. Spock—
“One is the Many; Many is the One.”
Eileen R. Tabios
St. Helena