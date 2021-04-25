My experience with polio and COVID

A very timely article was in The New Yorker recently, entitled "The Last Time a Vaccine Saved America", authored by Howard Markel, MD. It details the successful development and distribution of the Salk vaccine in 1955 to address the scourge of Poliomyelitis (infantile paralysis).

It was not without some hiccups, yet different when compared with our experience this past year with the COVID vaccine. The development lasted over many years, with public and private support including funding from the March of Dimes.

In 1955, I was 10 years old, living in a semi-rural area in Norfolk, Virginia with my two brothers, Mom and Dad. One of our favorite places to spend part of the day was a swamp area with rope swings, turtles, an occasional raccoon or possum; a wonderland for young boys. It was quite the opposite for our mother and all others who feared access to water could bring a polio infection and lifelong paralysis.

We promised her that we would not go near the water and endeavored to demonstrate no evidence to the contrary when we returned home. However, we were often betrayed by our beloved Cocker Spaniel, as she would trail behind us soaked to the neck with swamp water.