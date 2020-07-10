As a youth voter, this coming election will be the first time I will get to vote on who I want to be our mayor. The type of person I want as mayor would have to be someone who is forward-thinking, hard-working and a leader. Someone who is both shrewd and compassionate, someone who can balance a budget and still care for the down-and-out in our community, and perhaps most important of all someone with a deep love of Napa.
Doris Gentry possesses these qualities and more. My first vote for mayor will proudly be cast for Doris Gentry.
Austin Gonsolin
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!