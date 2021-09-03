My latest endorsement offer

Napa Valley College can remove all punitive policing methods (chokeholds, racial profiling, violent use of force, etc.) from the Police Academy training via an interdisciplinary curriculum, rooted in critical race jurisprudence, to train officers to de-escalate violence and provide mental wellness care.

In lieu of a write-in campaign and Newsom's reply, I mailed him a revised dual endorsement offer. In addition to adopting police abolition, he now must also provide free quality and/or luxury housing for all unhoused individuals in want or need and give me an eco-McMansion, so my girlfriend and cat Nemesis can live. At this time, I'd accept a counteroffer to my first condition: use Fire Districts to supplant Police Departments to abolish police; good Fire Districts must provide strong public-sector union jobs.

If Newsom forfeits, he'll likely lose the recall and Californians face two potential scenarios for peaceful, democratic coup d'etats; Dan's (G) Green revolution for all human and non-human animals or Larry's (R) reactionary reign of terror against all our heterogeneous communities.

There's another option; Jeff's (L) New California Approach.