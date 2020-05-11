My love note to Napa

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

My wife and I moved to Napa in 2014. Two days after the big earthquake. We have lived here through the aftermath of the earthquake, flooding, fires, power outages, and now a global pandemic.

We now have two children, both born and being raised in Napa. We both have jobs we love in Napa Valley. We have met new friends at child birth classes, playgrounds, Connolly Ranch, Oxbow Commons, Napa Bookmine, our child’s preschool, through our work, and through Rainbow Play Dates.

I have lived many places all over the country and never felt like the place I was living was “home” or that I had “community.” I didn’t even realize that was important to me.

But Napa (and I mean all of the Napa Valley), you have shown me why community is so important. You have shown me what a “home” can look like. This community rallies together during hard times. You reach out to your neighbors. You stop and talk at the grocery store. You donate money and goods to support people who need them. You come out and tell city council members to raise that rainbow flag. You leave out snacks for the postal workers during the holidays to thank them for their service.