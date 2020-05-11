My love note to Napa

My wife and I moved to Napa in 2014. Two days after the big earthquake. We have lived here through the aftermath of the earthquake, flooding, fires, power outages, and now a global pandemic.
We now have two children, both born and being raised in Napa. We both have jobs we love in Napa Valley. We have met new friends at child birth classes, playgrounds, Connolly Ranch, Oxbow Commons, Napa Bookmine, our child’s preschool, through our work, and through Rainbow Play Dates.
I have lived many places all over the country and never felt like the place I was living was “home” or that I had “community.” I didn’t even realize that was important to me.
But Napa (and I mean all of the Napa Valley), you have shown me why community is so important. You have shown me what a “home” can look like. This community rallies together during hard times. You reach out to your neighbors. You stop and talk at the grocery store. You donate money and goods to support people who need them. You come out and tell city council members to raise that rainbow flag. You leave out snacks for the postal workers during the holidays to thank them for their service.
We cannot afford to live here. We may be permanent renters and always feel like we will be asked to move from these four walls that shelter my family. But our home is here in Napa. Our community is here in Napa. The friends I have made here, the colleagues I am inspired by every day, the neighbors who look out for our kids, the groups that get together and help others during times of need -- you are home. You are community.
Frankly, Napa does not look exactly how I imagined where we would settle (I would like to see more families that look like mine or more that look different than yours – diversity is beautiful and makes us a stronger community). I’d love to know that all of our community members have the resources necessary to find quality child care and school for their children, jobs that are safe and pay enough for them to support their families, access to enough healthy food, and homes that are safe and comfortable.
But I’ve never lived somewhere with so many inspired and passionate people that want to make our community better – particularly for those who are marginalized, discriminated against, not making ends meet, experiencing multiple traumas, or fearful of what might be coming next. I am inspired to make Napa home and join my inspiring community members in making this a good home for everyone who wants it to be home.
This is my love note to the community of Napa and Napa Valley. You inspire me every day.
Please join me in sharing your love through Love Notes. First 5 Napa Network’s Together Apart Campaign is encouraging everyone to write love notes to the people that need them most – child care providers for essential workers; grocery store, postal, and field workers; LGBTQ youth; older folks who live alone or in care facilities; new parents.
You can mail love notes to the people you know or get involved in several efforts across the valley to get love notes collected for the various groups previously mentioned. Find more information at first5napa.org/events or facebook.com/first5napacounty or on Instagram @first5napacounty.
Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet
Napa
