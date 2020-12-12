My low opinion of Stephan Miller is pretty much out of control.

First an apology: I regret causing any discomfort as noted by Mr. Jacobson last week in reference to my cartoon of Stephen Miller burning what appeared to be Wehrmacht uniforms and Nazi armbands, doing so in preparation for his ignoble exit from the White House ("Extreme "cartoon" adds to the toxic polarization," Dec. 10).

My low opinion of Mr. Miller is pretty much out of control. This will pass, I hope.

Mr. Miller has sought out a level of loathsomeness unequaled in modern American politics, a level that embarrasses even the most virulent of Trump supporters.

Is it fair to ask if was I right to paint him as a Schutzstaffel trooper? Probably not.

But recently Mr. Miller went on television having fraudulently altered his hairline with some sort of dye product, hiding the unfortunate recession of his frontal follicles. An amateurish dark patch appeared without warning trying to cover the cranial gleam that plagues men of Mr. Miller's years.