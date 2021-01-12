In your Jan. 10 article about unresolved Napa issues, I am quoted as saying, "They are trying to put a size-10 foot into a size-8 shoe" about the proposed Anthem Winery expansion ("Once thought decided, winery and hot air balloon issues are having new life in Napa County").
But my objections extend far beyond size — into matters of length and width.
One of my main concerns is the fire safety issue raised by the very long Anthem Winery access road that leads to Dry Creek Road. What is currently zoned as a "residential driveway" could be turned into a "commercial roadway." That raises substantial fire safety risks that have not been fully addressed by Anthem.
There are numerous violations of safety codes. Specifically, there is no turn-out on one side of the proposed one—way bridge. It is a law there must be turn-outs of a specific length and width for a one-way bridge; there is not one in the Anthem proposal. In addition, the proposed entry gate does not meet the width specified by Napa fire code standards.
In planners' comments about the proposed roadway, they note there are an "unprecedented" number of "exceptions" to the proposed road. John McDowell of Planning suggested — in an internal email — that other routes be explored, due to the questionable nature of this access road — yet they weren't.
These issues of fire safety should concern all valley residents. Is Napa Planning reviewing proposed commercial roadways taking into account current fire risks? Are they using "heightened scrutiny" for high fire risk areas? Are questionable road exceptions approved, despite the higher fire dangers we now face?
Unfortunately, we know that more fires are coming. We all bear the scars of the past few years. The only way to prevent more danger is to lower the risks now. We need to reach out to the Board of Supervisors directly and demand much safer and stronger fire regulations.
This isn't about foot size. It's about taking serious steps towards greater safety.
Jeff Atlas
Napa