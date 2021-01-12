In your Jan. 10 article about unresolved Napa issues, I am quoted as saying, "They are trying to put a size-10 foot into a size-8 shoe" about the proposed Anthem Winery expansion ("Once thought decided, winery and hot air balloon issues are having new life in Napa County").

But my objections extend far beyond size — into matters of length and width.

One of my main concerns is the fire safety issue raised by the very long Anthem Winery access road that leads to Dry Creek Road. What is currently zoned as a "residential driveway" could be turned into a "commercial roadway." That raises substantial fire safety risks that have not been fully addressed by Anthem.

There are numerous violations of safety codes. Specifically, there is no turn-out on one side of the proposed one—way bridge. It is a law there must be turn-outs of a specific length and width for a one-way bridge; there is not one in the Anthem proposal. In addition, the proposed entry gate does not meet the width specified by Napa fire code standards.