My opinion, for what it’s worth

I am a 90-year-old American entitled to my own beliefs as we all are, so please keep an open mind and come up with your own conclusions of what your beliefs are.
I am not a Republican, and I am not a Democrat, or any other party affiliation. I hope that everyone who reads this article comes out with their own opinion, as I know we Americans are not just sheep that follow the propaganda of any party that furthers their own agenda.
In reference to the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, or any recall of any elected official, I believe we should not have recall voting because politicians of both parties have spent millions of dollars to defend or discredit an official in office. The time to change elected officials is when our public votes for that specific office.
In 2018, when Gavin Newsom won the election as a Democrat for the governor in California, the opposing party gained very few votes, leading to a loss. So naturally, these same people and other Republicans are hoping for a second time at-bat, costing the taxpayers of California millions of dollars to fight this recall battle.
One of the main criticisms that I continue to see across all media outlets is that Gov. Newsom went to a dinner party for one of his friends, with about 12 people in attendance, this past year. I hear of this infamous dinner all the time, to this day, condemning Gov. Newsom for having attended this dinner during the COVID-19 pandemic. From that day on, the losers of the 2018 election have continuously thrown anything that they can against the wall with hopes of discrediting the everyday job of our governor.
I doubt very many people can even name his Republican opponents during the 2018 election. They are just costing the citizens of California for a second chance. Let them wait for the next election, a fair election in 2022, to show the people of California that they can do a better job than the current governor. All this recall is doing is trying to undo the governor that was elected by the majority in California, to accomplish their own personal desires.
Do not let this recall attempt happen, as I believe it will cause great damage to our democracy in the future. Suppose former President Obama was still in office and had his 60th birthday party with 200 guests during this pandemic. Would we even attempt to recall him from office for him having this party?
Consider similar scenarios for former Republican Gov. Schwarzenegger. If he was in office during this pandemic and had an unmasked birthday party, or the Democrats frivolously disliked his accent, I would completely oppose a recall of a Republican governor.
Republicans must watch out for what they wish for because scenarios like this could haunt them in the future. The state of California has a strong plurality of Democrat party voters that could try to overturn any opposing party’s elected official by recall. I am proposing that our legislation in cities, states, and nationally would not be able to have a recall election unless a majority of the same party of legislators of the elected person file recall against their own candidate, as that would ensure an elected official cannot be removed by petty acts.
In closing, I am urging all Democratic and Republican party members to vote no on this recall, showing the country that we Californians are not sheep in following someone’s personal vendetta trying to get the governorship through the backdoor.
Stop this senseless recall — vote No.
God Bless America.
George Altamura
Napa