My opinion, for what it’s worth

I am a 90-year-old American entitled to my own beliefs as we all are, so please keep an open mind and come up with your own conclusions of what your beliefs are.

I am not a Republican, and I am not a Democrat, or any other party affiliation. I hope that everyone who reads this article comes out with their own opinion, as I know we Americans are not just sheep that follow the propaganda of any party that furthers their own agenda.

In reference to the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, or any recall of any elected official, I believe we should not have recall voting because politicians of both parties have spent millions of dollars to defend or discredit an official in office. The time to change elected officials is when our public votes for that specific office.

In 2018, when Gavin Newsom won the election as a Democrat for the governor in California, the opposing party gained very few votes, leading to a loss. So naturally, these same people and other Republicans are hoping for a second time at-bat, costing the taxpayers of California millions of dollars to fight this recall battle.