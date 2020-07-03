× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the Golden Age of Television, this ABC and CBS 12-season thirty-minute family program was the second-longest-running sitcom, with 380 episodes. “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” with fourteen seasons, came in at number one.

Inspiration for this Desilu Studio television series came from the Walt Disney 1959 film “The Shaggy Dog” starring Fred MacMurray and Tim Considine.

Considine joined MacMurray as the eldest son Mike Douglas (18) in the ABC family sitcom. Former “Mickey Mouse Club” Mousekeeter Don Grady came on as middle son Robbie (14), and veteran child actor Stanley Livingston played youngest son Chip (7), who appeared in numerous episodes of “The Adventure of Ozzie and Harriet.”

William Frawley (“I Love Lucy”) reunited with MacMurray in “My Three Sons.” They worked 25 years earlier on the movie “Car 99.” Frawley played Bub O’Casey, the boys’ maternal grandfather and live-in housekeeper to the Douglas Midwestern household of 837 Mill Street, a medium-sized house.

Basically, the television storyline plots revolve around a widower engineer raising three growing young boys with the assistance of his father-in-law, filmed in black-and-white. Peter Tewksbury directed entire first season of 36 episodes. He also produced and occasionally scripted the program.

In the first season, Cynthia Pepper appeared as Mike Douglas’s girlfriend, Jean Pearson, who lived next door. By the second season, Jean left for college, and Mike began dating another girl, Sally Ann Morrison (Meredith McRae) by the third season. Stanley Livingston’s real-life brother, Barry, was also introduced as Chip’s friend Ernie Thompson.

During the 1964 fall season, William Frawley developed heart problems due to alcoholism. It’d be much too costly for Desilu Studios due to insurance reasons. His character left for Scotland to help his Aunt Kate celebrate her 104th birthday. He was soon replaced by William Demarest, a man whom Frawley detested in real-life.

Frawley also didn’t get along with his former “I Love Lucy” co-star Vivian Vance. Miss Vance despised playing his TV wife Ethel Mertz due to their 20-year age difference. After all, she was the same age as Lucille Ball.

William Demarest soon made a visit to the Douglas household as Bub’s hard-nosed brother Uncle Charlie and stayed on. He had a rough exterior, but a soft heart for a merchant sailor. Television viewers found him a suitable replacement. Tim Considine began wanting to direct episodes. He was allowed to direct one black-and-white ABC episode, where his former high school girlfriend, Jean Pearson (Cynthia Pepper), returned, testing his love for his fiancée, Sally Ann Morrison (Meredith McRae).

When ABC refused to pick up the next season, Tim Considine decided not to renew his contract with Desilu Studio. He wanted to direct more episodes, but not co-star in the family sitcom. He wasn’t given the opportunity by the producer Don Fedderson. And, the ABC network didn’t want to pay the cost for film future episodes of “My Three Sons” in color.

Tim Considine and Meredith McRae appeared in the first CBS color episode when their TV characters were married and moved away. Meredith McRae went on to play “Petticoat Junction’s” Billie Jo Bradley. She was the last of the three young actresses cast in this new CBS sitcom. With Considine now gone, a new son must be found to replace the older Douglas son.

Chip’s neighborhood friend, Ernie Thompson (Barry Livingston) had trouble come his way. His foster parents were called away to the Orient, and the young boy was now living in an orphanage. He was soon adopted into the Douglas household.

After this premier CBS episode, Fred only mentioned his previous television son in four episodes. Tim Considine didn’t return for his brother Robbie’s wedding or his father’s wedding, either.

William Frawley kept watching “My Three Sons” on his TV set bitterly. He never really got over being replaced by Demarest. On March 3, 1966, the former “I Love Lucy” co-star and TV character Fred Mertz died of a heart attack.

By the 1967, the ratings began to drop on “My Three Sons.” Changes were made to revive the TV show’s ratings. The Douglas family move from the Midwest to Southern California. They began their new life in the fictional town of Bryant Park. This was where Robbie met his future wife Katie Miller (Tina Cole). She had been in three previous episodes playing three different female characters.

In August of 1989, Tim Considine was interviewed on the “Pat Sajak Show” that he was devoted to auto racing, which his studio contract forbade.

The show ended in 1972.

Carl G. White lives in Napa and enjoys classic TV shows and movies.