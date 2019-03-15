I lived and worked in Napa for 40 years. After retiring from the Napa Fire Deptartment, I now live outside of Yosemite. During those 40 years I patronized the Old Adobe many times. It is heartwarming to see the building renovated and restored to its rightful splendor.
So many of Napa's historic buildings were eliminated during the 1970s rush for urban renewal. Just think what could have been in downtown and along the river if it were done correctly, like Petaluma did.
I still visit Napa often, but I wish I could see it as it should have been.
Donald R. Cohn
Ahwahnee, Calif.