I first met Jim Ford in 1971. At the time, he was a Lt. Colonel in the United States Army. Jim had recently returned to his home town of Napa, from a recent assignment in Heidelberg, Germany.
Jim was a career military officer having spent 20-plus years serving his country. I would eventually learn that he served both in the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War. Jim's primary military assignment was that of a Huey (helicopter) pilot for a good portion of his career.
Although we have spoken of some of his better assignments, like most military veterans, he keeps quiet on some of his specific deployments.
Jim eventually made the decision to return to civilian life. If memory holds correctly, he first accepted a position with Kaiser Steel as the Chief Safety Officer. While he was in that position, he assisted me in acquiring my first adult job.
I was hired by Kaiser Steel in 1974 as a Radiographer, also known as an X-ray Technician. It was a position coveted by many employees as it was considered to be one of the best positions at Kaiser Steel. Jim would eventually become the Personnel Director at Kaiser Steel before his departure.
I learned that Jim had previously purchased 27 acres off of Monticello Road before his retirement. His dream was to build a retirement home for his family in his home town. That was an accomplishment he eventually fulfilled. It was a spectacular house that was well designed and well built by a local contractor. I spent several years enjoying this house.
Jim would eventually leave Kaiser Steel, and move on to the real estate business. Jim teamed up with his longtime friend, Lee Chesnutt and spent time in that work endeavor. Jim would eventually leave the Chesnutt office and start James W. Ford Realty. After several years in real estate, Jim became the first Executive Director of the Napa Chamber of Commerce, a position he helped create.
Over the course of all these years, Jim assisted me in several ways. He helped me get my first car, a Pontiac LeMans that he previously owned. He helped me buy a lot and build my first house in 1976. Jim later assisted me in buying my next house and moving to my current residence in 1983. Jim taught me how to snow ski, was my flight instructor and allowed me to be his co-pilot on many great vacations all over the western United States and Canada.
Although never really confirmed, I'm sure his influence had something to do with my career in law enforcement and at least a couple of promotions. Jim had many friends and colleagues in Napa government. Jim, a longtime Rotarian and past president in the "senior club," convinced me to join the start-up Napa Sunrise Rotary Club, where I became one of a very few charter members.
Over the course of almost 50 years, Jim Ford has become both a mentor and friend. I have cherished this relationship during all these years.
Many of you know Jim from various encounters. Jim previously wrote many articles for the Register during his assignment in Vietnam. Most recently, he has been a writer for the Napa Valley Register in a venue called "Napa as it was." Jim has always had an interest in history and especially the history of his home town, of which he was a significant part.
As I stated in the beginning of this piece, I met Jim Ford in 1971. It was not a planned meeting but just a matter of circumstance. I was dating his daughter Pamela at the time. In 1973, I became Jim's son-in-law.
Dec. 13, 2019 is a very special occasion. Jim Ford will be celebrating his 90th birthday. He has seen 10 decades of U.S. history and has lived during the tenure of 15 U.S. Presidents. He is one of the true military unsung heroes.
I just want to take this opportunity to say "Happy Birthday, Dad." I hope you have many more. And thanks for everything you have done for me.
Bill Jabin
Napa