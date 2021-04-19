Napa Board of Supervisors should consider firefighting aircraft

Additionally, the Fire Boss will be based in Napa County and it will be ready to work a wildfire the minute it is legal to fly. And unlike helicopters provided by CalFire, they can be called away at a moment’s notice. These planes will always be here in the County and readily available.

To date the Board seems reluctant to accept public testimony about the RRA proposal, and the efficacy of the Fire Boss. Yet, Dauntless Air, based in Minnesota, has been partnering with federal and state wildland agencies to fight wildfires across the U.S. and Canada since 1996. They have made the Fire Boss the cornerstone of their aerial firefighting fleet and own 13 of them.

Closer to home, Air Spray Air Tankers, based in Chico, has been contracting with government agencies to provide critical air tanker and air attack aircraft to aid in the control of wildfires for more than 60 years. To a fleet that includes heavy air tankers such as the Lockheed L188 Electra and the BAE 146 jet aircraft, they have added six Fire Bosses.

I also think we can trust Angwin residents and veteran pilots, Randy Dunn and Mike Hackett, who have studied and investigated the Fire Boss specifically, and have determined that having two on hand during wildfire season is the most effective and reliable means available to try to gain some control of a wildfire during its earliest stages.