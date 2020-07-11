× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter to the Register suggested Doris Gentry as mayor would be a fierce warrior for the health and safety of the community and support the Constitution ("Doris Gentry will be fierce warrior for Napa," July 3).

Is this the same Doris Gentry who said to the Register that she supported the Quent Cordair art gallery to open and disregard the shelter-in-place order put in place while other businesses sacrificed to protect citizens from COVID-19? That doesn’t sound like someone who cares about health and safety.

Or is it the same Doris Gentry who made racially insensitive remarks about Vallejo and Santa Rosa neighborhoods in the past? That doesn’t sound like someone who understands the Constitution. Napa can do better.

Glen Schaefer

Napa