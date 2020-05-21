Napa charity unites and clarifies

Finally, the one supplier, yes, in Michigan, is going to be committed to this charity for some time. He is doing so at reduced margins and has adjusted his business to do so. By using this existing supplier, we believed our local businesses would be available for full paid work as business opened up and returned to them and not committed to another few months of charity work.

We chose to run with the existing program and benefit all participating Napa business equally and see an impact now and not in several months. In short, we did not “outsource work” we “in-sourced” a charity that was up, running, legal, transparent and most importantly, effective.

In closing, we stand by our decision to efficiently and effectively bring a charity benefiting Napa small business and our community here. We stand by the decision to use the existing supplier so that there was no unfair advantage to one Napa business over another. We stand by the fact we, with support from others who we will not name so they will not be open to hostility, brought support and unity to Napa business in under two weeks time from inception to implementation, with no government money involved. We also stand by the fact that participating business are seeing the results.