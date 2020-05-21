Napa charity unites and clarifies

I own a small Napa business on First Street, Calamity Jane's Trading Co. Recently I created a charity named We Are Napa. The purpose is to benefit small Napa businesses and the community in whole.
It was created with a friend who founded the charity in Midland, Michigan, my home town. The premise of the business is an online store where any Napa business that wants to participate, can at no cost! Supporters of that business go on a web store, purchase a 'We Are Napa” t-shirt or other items and then choose which Napa business or charity they want the donation portion to go to.
The first few days the program was widely received and had excellent participation. Several days into the program I was met with social media kick back that our “Napa charity” was “outsourcing” labor and sales to Midland and not supporting local business. This is a total miss-characterization of the facts and I want our Napa community to understand why I made the decisions I made.
First, there was no discussion of any community-level organizations working on coming together to help our Napa small businesses. The only conversations were what government programs were coming and if you qualified or not.
I, like many, did not qualify as a business or individual. I have no employees and have no payroll. I have reinvested every cent into my business. The only money that did not go back in my business was donated to local Napa community charities.
I was made aware of a charity in my hometown, Midland, Michigan, that was beyond successful and making a real difference. When I called to find out the details, I was provided an offer. They were expanding the charity to other communities and would I like to be the first to implement outside of their local area?
I would pay for the setup of the charity web-store, logistical cost and fees but after that there was no cost. The charity had taken care of all of the supply chains, web and social media they had hired the C.P.A. and had taken care of the tax issues. Everything was legal and transparent.
Our Napa businesses would not even have to deal with the shipping or receiving of goods. They just market themselves and see the support they received and the money that was committed to them
My husband and I discussed the charity and our concern that it was not “Napa based” and using “Napa skills or goods.” We determined that over a month or more of work had already been completed and that it was far more efficient to pay the charity to run and manage the program from there, rather than rebuilding it here.
In addition, we were concerned, as has proven true from the vocal minority asking why their business was not allowed to be the supplier, that the fairness to business would be skewed. How could we give the entire charity business to one Napa provider and leave all other similar business out “in the rain?”
Finally, the one supplier, yes, in Michigan, is going to be committed to this charity for some time. He is doing so at reduced margins and has adjusted his business to do so. By using this existing supplier, we believed our local businesses would be available for full paid work as business opened up and returned to them and not committed to another few months of charity work.
We chose to run with the existing program and benefit all participating Napa business equally and see an impact now and not in several months. In short, we did not “outsource work” we “in-sourced” a charity that was up, running, legal, transparent and most importantly, effective.
In closing, we stand by our decision to efficiently and effectively bring a charity benefiting Napa small business and our community here. We stand by the decision to use the existing supplier so that there was no unfair advantage to one Napa business over another. We stand by the fact we, with support from others who we will not name so they will not be open to hostility, brought support and unity to Napa business in under two weeks time from inception to implementation, with no government money involved. We also stand by the fact that participating business are seeing the results.
To those who have criticized and suggested “boycotting” this charity and my personal business, I have a message for you. My business paid for this charity to come to our community and I ask for nothing in return. I get noting more out of the charity than any other participating business.
I would hope that you would join with “We Are Napa” and register your business and help market you and our community. If Napa is such a united community and out to see the success of all instead of the individual, why are we having to address this issue at all?
Please, focus on the benefit, focus on the unity of it and what it can do for all of us and our community. If that is not enough for you, feel free to not participate but together we are strong.
United in our Community of Napa, We are Napa.
Cathryn Becker
Calamity Jane's Trading Co. of the Napa Valley
