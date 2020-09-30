Napa City Council candidate Beth Painter gives 110%

Electing competent and knowledgeable people to represent our community on the Napa City Council could not be more important. That is why I am supporting Beth Painter for Napa City Council for District 2. Having worked with Beth as my business partner and on several boards, I know her better than most.

Beth is an honest, ethical, and thoughtful leader who is not swayed from doing what is right. She is an independent thinker who will always research the facts and examines all sides of an issue or a proposal. Beth does her homework and always gives 110% to everything she takes on.

Beth has spent the past 25 years in Napa building relationships and understanding the needs of our community. She understands the importance of working collaboratively and will be instrumental in looking at better ways for the city and county to work together for the benefit of all of Napa’s residents. Beth is interested in finding solutions that are win-win for the community.

Balanced planning has been Beth’s credo for her entire career and balance is what she will bring to the Napa City Council. With a clear understanding of the needs of the community, from affordable housing to paying a living wage to our residents, to a sustainable economy and a livable environment, Beth will represent ALL and will be the leader that we need on City Council.