Napa City Council must address speeding in many neighborhoods

Speeding is an issue in many Napa neighborhoods. It is dangerous, noisy and will not solve itself. It’s an issue that can’t be solved by any one department, group or commission. It is, however, an issue that the City Council must address. We rely on the City Council to take on key issues facing Napa and to strategize for solutions. We need their help now.

When the Council meets again on Feb. 5, we request two actions: 1) A 2021 Council goal to reduce speeding in Napa; and 2) the reinstatement of the Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement team.

Residents have taken things into their own hands to slow speeding by installing speed bumps. Residents are fed up with aggressive driving, excessive speeding, running stop signs and racing engines. There are hundreds of complaints, reported accidents, dead pets and serious safety concerns expressed on NextDoor.

Frustrated residents have tried to work with the city, but the traffic calming process is completely outdated. It was written in 2005 when we didn’t have texting while driving. We didn’t even have GPS. Just think about the impact of GPS routing vehicles through quiet residential neighborhoods to find speedy shortcuts and avoid traffic lights. Add Uber, Amazon, FedEx and other delivery services and you begin to see why everyone is in such a hurry racing through our neighborhoods.