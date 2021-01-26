Napa City Council must address speeding in many neighborhoods

Speeding is an issue in many Napa neighborhoods. It is dangerous, noisy and will not solve itself. It’s an issue that can’t be solved by any one department, group or commission. It is, however, an issue that the City Council must address. We rely on the City Council to take on key issues facing Napa and to strategize for solutions. We need their help now.
When the Council meets again on Feb. 5, we request two actions: 1) A 2021 Council goal to reduce speeding in Napa; and 2) the reinstatement of the Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement team.
Residents have taken things into their own hands to slow speeding by installing speed bumps. Residents are fed up with aggressive driving, excessive speeding, running stop signs and racing engines. There are hundreds of complaints, reported accidents, dead pets and serious safety concerns expressed on NextDoor.
Frustrated residents have tried to work with the city, but the traffic calming process is completely outdated. It was written in 2005 when we didn’t have texting while driving. We didn’t even have GPS. Just think about the impact of GPS routing vehicles through quiet residential neighborhoods to find speedy shortcuts and avoid traffic lights. Add Uber, Amazon, FedEx and other delivery services and you begin to see why everyone is in such a hurry racing through our neighborhoods.
Our population has increased by 25% and tourism has increased significantly. The lack of enforcement has given locals, tourists and commercial vehicles free reign to drive as they like, with no care for rules of the road, or the peace and safety of our residents.
Slow Down Napa (slowdownnapa.com) is a small community group hoping to find traffic calming measures for our residential streets by working with the city. We’ve researched the successful Slow Streets program in Berkeley and numerous speed reduction programs around the world. With the Council’s help, we can find ways to look beyond old solutions and begin to test new ideas that leverage technology, creativity and community engagement.
Here’s one example from Sweden: it’s a speed camera lottery. When cars pass a specific crossing, a camera snaps a photo of it and measures the speed. If the driver was above the speed limit, a fine is imposed. The money is put into a fund – a lottery-based prize for obedient drivers. It’s simple and brilliant. In the trial case, 24,857 cars passed the cameras and the average speed was reduced from 32km/h to 25 km/h.
We need the City Council to put their attention toward workable solutions for speeding. To quote Bob Archibald in his outstanding letter of Jan. 6 ("Can city government fix traffic problems during COVID-19?"), “the worst thing Napa can do is nothing.” Yes, we know there are budget shortfalls. We’re all in this pandemic together and we’re finding new ways to deal with challenges. We must not lose the Napa we love - our charming, small-town way of life, our gracious hospitality, and our ability to work together to keep our community thriving and safe.
If you’d like your voice to be heard, you can be included in the Public Comments at the Feb. 5 City Council meeting. Comments received by 3 p.m. on Feb. 4 will be read to the council. Comments must be under 500 words. Subject line must read: “COMMENT TO THE COUNCIL – PLEASE READ." E-mail to clerk@cityofnapa.org.
If you’d like to provide public comments via telephone, then you must register with the City Clerk’s Office by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Thanks for your caring and concern.
Maureen Trippe
Napa
