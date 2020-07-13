Napa city crew acted swiftly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 2 at the beginning of the 4th of July holiday in the late afternoon, a city of Napa water pipe broke outside our house in the Napa Yacht Club.

We called the city Water Department and within 30 minutes a crew was working on the difficult repair job with backhoes, a team of workers and professionally doing the heavy work it took to locate the broken pipe, dig up the street, repair the pipe, close up the street, clean the area and pave over the damaged area.

The city crew was amazing and stayed until after 10 p.m. to complete the job.

We are so fortunate to live in Napa and be served by dedicated city of Napa staff.

We need to acknowledge and appreciate the good things we experience living here now more than ever.

Thank you, city of Napa water and street crews. Job well done.

Dorothy Salmon

Napa