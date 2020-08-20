Napa County Airport is an incredible asset

I am writing in response to a recent letter regarding the Napa Airport and the subject of the Request for Proposals (RFP) process the county is currently undertaking. I concur with several of the key points in the letter “An important choice for our community” (Aug. 13).
It is true that the Napa County Board of Supervisors will soon be making an important decision in choosing an operator and a long-term vision for the Napa County Airport.
I agree that Napa County deserves a world-class airport to serve our destination. Although, I would add that we also deserve a world-class airport to serve our community and one that will provide significant benefit to our local economy.
The current airport operator does not offer this vision or implementation, even after more than two years in place. Despite promises to “execute significant investment in the Napa facility, including the design and development of a world-class campus reflective of the (airport) role as the gateway to the Napa Valley,” these promises are not only unfulfilled, but also not even underway.
As a result, the county of Napa correctly went through a RFP process to identify alternatives and explore the possibilities of transforming this languishing site into one that is vibrant and dynamic. Napa has an enormous opportunity to get this right. I have been working in the downtown for the last 18 years in real estate as both a broker and developer along with many others are are so excited about the direction our valley is going. It will take a group that has the energy and the financial commitment to execute this vision for the airport and that is why we go through this process to find the best fit for Napa.
The county should be able to exercise their option to choose the best partner with the best operating model. This kind of partner is one who is not only invested in the airport, operations, and brick-and-mortar infrastructure – but is also invested in our community. And one who doesn’t minimize capital expense (and therefore minimize revenue to the county) and direct money away from our local economy.
Our Napa County Airport is a community asset with incredible potential. Unfortunately, this asset continues to underperform, is underutilized, and falls disappointingly short of realizing any of that potential.
Let the best group win.
Michael Holcomb
Strong & Hayden Commercial
