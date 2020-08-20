Napa County Airport is an incredible asset

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in response to a recent letter regarding the Napa Airport and the subject of the Request for Proposals (RFP) process the county is currently undertaking. I concur with several of the key points in the letter “An important choice for our community” (Aug. 13).

It is true that the Napa County Board of Supervisors will soon be making an important decision in choosing an operator and a long-term vision for the Napa County Airport.

I agree that Napa County deserves a world-class airport to serve our destination. Although, I would add that we also deserve a world-class airport to serve our community and one that will provide significant benefit to our local economy.

The current airport operator does not offer this vision or implementation, even after more than two years in place. Despite promises to “execute significant investment in the Napa facility, including the design and development of a world-class campus reflective of the (airport) role as the gateway to the Napa Valley,” these promises are not only unfulfilled, but also not even underway.