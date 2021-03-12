Napa County can't enforce micro-winery ordinance

In response to the recent article, “Napa County will develop rules to allow micro-wineries to offer wine tasting,” (March 9):

It is a well-known fact that Napa County does not currently have the bandwidth to enforce current winery permit violations, nor the many other unpermitted violations in this county. Why are they now going to consider allowing small “mom-and-pop” growers without wineries to host tastings on their property because it simply does not make sense for them to build a winery?

Over the last five years, I have watched a neighbor add a vineyard on his 13-acre property, without permits and located in the Coombsville water conservation area. Months ago a “stop work” order that the county posted was tossed to the side of the road. It is still there.

I urge our county supervisors to consider not only the impact on many neighbors when exploring the feasibility of this new micro-winery law, but how the county will be able to monitor and enforce violations.

Cindy Iverson

Napa