Napa County CEO is doing great job

I am writing to voice my full appreciation for the past and ongoing service of our county’s CEO, Minh Tran. Recent actions calling into question his professionalism do not, in my experience, reflect the true picture of things.

In my 18 years as a county supervisor, I have worked closely with four CEOs. Since Tran’s appointment as CEO in 2017, he has helped lead our incredible staff and our county through significant challenges — multiple fires and fire recovery, and pandemic with associated economic and social issues — with a steady hand. I share the admiration and gratitude for his work and commitment to Napa County that five of my colleagues, all of who have also worked closely with Tran, expressed in their May 29 letter to the Register ("An open letter to the county of Napa").

I believe — and want to assure anyone who might be concerned, whether county staff or residents — that our county government is, as ever, fully committed to their well-being. Our staff has done a stellar job, especially in the last decade, from the great recession through an earthquake to current unprecedentedly challenging times.