Napa County environmental distress

We all know about caged canaries in the mines and what they represent, life or peril/death.

This is exactly what we humans, four-legged, winged, and fish are going through the last number of years and now exacerbated the last six years under the current Napa County Board of Supervisors.

As a community advocate, my concerns like so many others in Napa, is muffled by the sound of greed over sustainability. I have lived in Napa since 1997 and as a retired educator my concerns are focused on the current youth and next seven generations.

I have been a board member on many non-profit organizations in Napa County such The Napa Land Trust , Napa City Parks and Recreation, Napa County Hispanic Network. Currently, I continue to serve on issues as the Napa Valley College Equity, Diversity, Inclusion board member and its MESA/STEM Advisory Committee, amongst others.

The importance of sustainability is priority #1 for so many of our community, yet our voices are muffled, with a population that includes 47% Latinx, many service providers that have to work multiple jobs in order to try living close to their employment opportunities, many other blue collar workers and retirees trying to deal with the socio-economic disparities of Napa County today.