Napa County Farm Bureau celebrates 108th birthday

As chief executive officer of the oldest industry organization in Napa Valley, I am honored to take a moment to recognize the 108th birthday of the Napa County Farm Bureau on May 8.

Napa County Farm Bureau (NCFB) is embarking on a new dynamic chapter. For 108 years, NCFB has a long tradition of serving and balancing the needs of community, agriculture and the environment throughout Napa County. At its inception in 1913, NCFB’s formation satisfied the mandate that a county must have a Farm Bureau prior to University of California providing UC extension services to the county. Forward-thinking agricultural professionals realized the key to longevity was ongoing research and education prompting them to form the Napa County Farm Bureau, one of the first Farm Bureaus in the state.

From its early stages in 1913, Napa County Farm Bureau has worked to protect and promote all facets of Napa County’s world-class agriculture encompassing everything from vineyards to farms and ranches and find solutions to problems facing agriculture.

At its foundation, NCFB is a policy-based organization whose founding allowed the organization to pursue a broader policy agenda that was separate from UC Cooperative Extension. Early on in 1913, NCFB formed professional divisions to represent its members at the Board of Supervisors, in the courts, the Legislature and the media.