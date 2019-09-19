The issue of commercial cannabis cultivation has become a key issue for Napa County agriculture and we would like to update our membership on the events.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors took up the issue of commercial cannabis cultivation. The board heard from a number of citizens and industry organizations regarding the issue.
As the political leader for agriculture in Napa County, the Farm Bureau takes its responsibility very seriously and recommended that the Board of Supervisors ban commercial cannabis cultivation and engage in community outreach efforts to determine if an ordinance is justified.
By a 5-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors accepted the recommendation to prohibit commercial cannabis cultivation to maintain status quo.
By a 4-1 vote, the Board of Supervisors accepted the recommendation to engage the community in an outreach effort to further study cannabis issues starting in January 2020.
The Napa County Farm Bureau would like to thank these supervisors for showing leadership in wanting to engage the public in a community outreach effort and determine if an ordinance is necessary. Community engagement is the critical area that needs to be addressed as we continue to determine if commercial cannabis cultivation is right for Napa County.
We encourage you to thank the following supervisors for their leadership and understanding of this issue: Diane Dillon, Ryan Gregory, Alfredo Pedroza, and Brad Wagenknecht.
The issue of commercial cannabis cultivation is one that has the ability to dramatically impact the valley, and the community needs time to understand its ramifications for Napa County. Community engagement is central to our democratic process, and we thank these supervisors for understanding its importance.
Johnnie White, president
Napa County Farm Bureau