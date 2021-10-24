Napa County has an opportunity to lead the country in early fire detection and warning

Every year when the fire season draws to a close, every resident of Napa County draws a deep breath of relief to have been spared. With memories still fresh and damage still lingering from the devastating 2017 Tubbs Fire and the 2019 Glass Fire, most people understand that the problem is continuing to get worse and the season longer.

A major difference was that in 2017, tragically 22 people lost their lives, but in 2019, there were no fatalities despite the fire covering twice the acreage. This is due in no small part to the heroic efforts of both state and local responders, as well as efforts by authorities to expand and diversify their early warning and detection tools.

In 2019, ITC played a role in preventing the loss of human life and worse property destruction, through the installation of our Calistoga-based Multipurpose Alert Stations, including sirens.

These stations were installed in May and September of 2019, and connected to the Calistoga Police Department, who reserved the sole right to deploy sirens in the event of an emergency. In initiating the sirens to alert the public, first responders could focus on fighting fires rather than time-consuming door-to-door evacuations.