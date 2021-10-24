Napa County has an opportunity to lead the country in early fire detection and warning

Every year when the fire season draws to a close, every resident of Napa County draws a deep breath of relief to have been spared. With memories still fresh and damage still lingering from the devastating 2017 Tubbs Fire and the 2019 Glass Fire, most people understand that the problem is continuing to get worse and the season longer.
A major difference was that in 2017, tragically 22 people lost their lives, but in 2019, there were no fatalities despite the fire covering twice the acreage. This is due in no small part to the heroic efforts of both state and local responders, as well as efforts by authorities to expand and diversify their early warning and detection tools.
In 2019, ITC played a role in preventing the loss of human life and worse property destruction, through the installation of our Calistoga-based Multipurpose Alert Stations, including sirens.
These stations were installed in May and September of 2019, and connected to the Calistoga Police Department, who reserved the sole right to deploy sirens in the event of an emergency. In initiating the sirens to alert the public, first responders could focus on fighting fires rather than time-consuming door-to-door evacuations.
The siren alert system, combined with Nixel and local AM radio evacuation instructions, notified residents and tourists to vacate premises within minutes of the fire being detected by authorities, which was especially important for Calistoga’s seniors, many of whom may not possess smartphones or other notification technology. Speeding up the evacuation process undoubtedly protected lives, according to Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell.
“That early warning may have been the difference between [people] making it out of their property or not,” explained Campbell, in a recent interview at the Illumination Technologies office. “You can’t have enough communication. In after-action reviews, communication is frequently one of the major things that could have been improved upon.”
Despite the importance of communication, however, many parts of Napa County have spotty cellular or internet service which inhibits text message and email alerts from systems like Nixle.
Our local AM radio station, KVON, stands to bridge that communication gap, but we cannot rule out the possibility that tourists and some residents will not know about current notification systems. Therefore, we need a menu of solutions. Fortunately for our community, it’s not an either-or scenario.
ITC plays a complementary role to current warning technologies, by reaching areas where cellular and internet coverage is unreliable through the universally accepted warning of siren sounds. By integrating these sirens into local police and fire workflows prior to the Glass Fire, we were able to prove the benefit of our systems alert capabilities.
I believe Napa County, in partnership with local police and fire departments, and Cal Fire, can be the model for early fire detection and warning for the rest of California and the United States.
First, we are in a prime location impacted by climate change. Just this year, California has recorded the driest water year in a century. With lower-than-average snowpack and record-breaking heat waves, unfortunately, we are primed for potential catastrophic blazes.
Second, we have world-class firefighters who have been challenged by the ecology of California, limited resources, and inconsistent fire prevention policy.
Last, we stand to lose a lot. The Napa County economic impact is estimated to be a whopping $9.5 billion dollars. The reality is that tourism makes up a sizable percentage of business revenue. In 2018, the Napa Valley welcomed 3.85 million visitors, and generated $85.1 million in tax relief to residents. This year, while communities struggled and small businesses shuttered across the U.S. as a result of the pandemic, Napa Valley Tourism bounced back from initial shut-down effects.
Napa Valley and its sub-appellations are home to multi-generation-owned wineries, renowned landmarks, and public markets filled with goods from local artisans. Residents carry a tradition of resilience, with previous generations facing the hurdles of phylloxera in 1872, Prohibition in 1918, and the Great Depression during the 1930s.
Napa bounced back every time because residents are dedicated to its success. If you remove the people, you remove its value. Illumination Technologies has a direct interest as a company in fire solutions, but also a deeply personal commitment as locals to protecting everyone in our county by contributing solutions to the greatest single common challenge we face.
Climate change won’t be as forgiving, as trends show the planet is warming. Drought will continue to hurt our region’s wineries and other agriculture. Dry vegetation paired with hotter temperatures will continue to create flammable environments. We need to be diligent about developing and implementing forward-thinking solutions to address the challenges of today and tomorrow; Napa County has an opportunity to mitigate fire-related devastation county-wide. If we fail to act now, there won’t be a Napa County to visit or live in much longer. That would truly be an immeasurable loss.
Christopher Eldrige is the Chief Executive Officer of Illumination Technologies, based in Calistoga.