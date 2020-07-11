Napa County has earned our respect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I enjoyed reading Bill Carden’s recent letter in the Napa Valley Register ("Don't paint all law enforcement with the same brush," June 29), and I agree with everything he said.

I worked as a full-time emergency room doctor at Queen of the Valley Hospital for almost 27 years. During that time, I encountered Napa County law enforcement officers on an almost daily basis - city police officers from Napa, Calistoga, and Saint Helena; Napa County Sheriffs deputies; and California Highway Patrol officers - when they accompanied people who had been injured in automobile accidents, altercations, and in other ways; and with people who had been arrested and were on their way to jail. I came to know many of these officers, some of them fairly well.

At no time did I see or detect any evidence of racial or ethnic bias among these officers. Instead, I observed good people doing a difficult job under stressful circumstances, and doing it in exactly the manner in which it is supposed to be done.

We in Napa County are fortunate in having very professional law enforcement personnel. They deserve our respect and support. They have earned mine.