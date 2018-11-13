I know, it’s way too early to think of Christmas but we need you to do just that. The Napa County Holiday Assistance Program will once again be providing children’s toys and food to families in need throughout Napa County.
While we are gratefully supported by many local companies and wineries, the primary source of toys is through the Marine Corp Toys for Tots Program. Toys for Tots will be delivering their collection boxes to 120 locations in Napa on Nov. 19.
To find the location of these boxes, go to toysfortots.org. The boxes will be picked up on Dec. 7, to give us time to sort and display the toys in our Toy Joy Shop where, on Dec. 15, parents will select toys for their children and receive food boxes.
We urge you to give generously and deliver your toys to the collection boxes before Dec. 7. And we also need lots of volunteers to help us pull this off.
This year, we are using a new volunteer sign up program. Please visit signupgenius.com/go/holidayassistanceprogram to find dates, times, duties and volunteer needs.
Each year, we register families in October and so far this year we’ve registered 1,200 families with approximately 3,000 children. Anyone still needing to register can go to The Salvation Army at 590 Franklin Street in Napa from the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Help us to help others.
Valerie Aguirre, chair
Napa County Holiday Assistance Program