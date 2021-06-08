Napa County is violating my federal civil rights

The county of Napa is presently in violation of the federal civil rights of this disabled, minority, 20-year resident of the county, and 66 year citizen of the United States of America.

The county of Napa has an online form at its official website, which allows residents to schedule meetings with each of the supervisors. I completed and submitted the form on May 9 of this year.

On May 11, I received an email from Jesus Tijero, board of supervisors staff assistant, offering three available dates and times for my meeting with Pedroza, the supervisor of my district. I opted for the first date available: May 17, anytime 9-10:30 a.m. On May 17, the date of the scheduled 9 a.m. meeting, I received an email from Tijero at 8:17 a.m., stating that Pedroza would not be available, and that Tijero would email me shortly, for some new options.

I have not heard from him, nor anyone from the county regarding the new meeting options, since, even though I have sent to Tijero reminder emails about his statement.

On May 27, I sent another reminder email to Tierjo, requesting a meeting with Pedroza. I have not received a reply.