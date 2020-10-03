Napa County Latinx Democratic Club issues endorsements

Latinx community leaders have unified to form a civic action group - the Napa County Latinx Democratic Club. The NCLDC works within the Democratic Party and community at large to bring Latinx issues to the forefront and ensure that all Latinxs are given meaningful opportunities in Napa County.
Napa County Latinx voices have been missing in local government for some time and this club strives to take action and do something about it. Latinx presence, culture, values, and language have been vital to the socio-economic success of the Napa Valley.
Latinx leaders answered a call to action to create a civically-oriented organization to empower, harness, and further bolster the political power of Napa County’s Latinx community.
The NCLDC will strive to be a solutions-based organization working with local elected officials, nonprofits and governing boards to better the lives of Napa County Latin residents. The club’s founders chose to use the term “Latinx,” a gender-neutral and non-binary alternative to Latino in order to be inclusive to all members of the community.
The NCLDC will implement a pragmatic leadership model and hands-on political campaigning characterized by effective fundraising, precinct operations, voter registration, voter turnout, and media use focusing on local, regional, state and national matters.
The NCLDC plans to measure the local causes and candidates to endorse by their alignment to Latinx causes in Napa County.
For more information about the NCLDC please visit us at napacountyldc.org.
We met with candidates on Sept. 12 and made the following endorsements.
Congress: Mike Thompson
State Senate: Bill Dodd
Assembly: Cecilia Aguiar-Curry
American Canyon mayor: Leon Garcia
American Canyon city council: Mariam Aboudamous
Napa City Council, District 2: Beth Painter
Napa City Council, District 4: Bernardo "Bernie" Narvaez
St. Helena Mayor: Geoff Ellsworth
St. Helena City Council: Rosaura Segura
Calistoga City Council: Irais Lopez-Ortega
Napa Valley College trustee, Area 6: Ines DeLuna
Napa Valley College trustee; Area 7: Rafael Rios
NVUSD trustee, District 4: Icela Martin
Ines DeLuna, President
Ricky Hurtado, 1st Vice-President
Bernie Narvaez, 2nd Vice-President
Nelson Cortez, Secretary
Stephanie Cajina, Treasurer
Maira Ayala, Membership Chair
Danielle Barreca, Communications Chair
Gerardo Martin, Fundraising Chair
Jose Hernandez, City of Napa Delegate
