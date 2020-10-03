Napa County Latinx Democratic Club issues endorsements

Latinx community leaders have unified to form a civic action group - the Napa County Latinx Democratic Club. The NCLDC works within the Democratic Party and community at large to bring Latinx issues to the forefront and ensure that all Latinxs are given meaningful opportunities in Napa County.

Napa County Latinx voices have been missing in local government for some time and this club strives to take action and do something about it. Latinx presence, culture, values, and language have been vital to the socio-economic success of the Napa Valley.

Latinx leaders answered a call to action to create a civically-oriented organization to empower, harness, and further bolster the political power of Napa County’s Latinx community.

The NCLDC will strive to be a solutions-based organization working with local elected officials, nonprofits and governing boards to better the lives of Napa County Latin residents. The club’s founders chose to use the term “Latinx,” a gender-neutral and non-binary alternative to Latino in order to be inclusive to all members of the community.