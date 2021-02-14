Napa County must be transparent about outbreaks

This year the California Senior Legislature passed a proposal specifically asking all California Public Health Departments to standardize releasing information to the public whenever any reportable infectious disease is found in any congregate older adult living facility.
The problem is, that it is at county discretion on whether or not this information is released. There are 58 counties in California, and each determines their own policy on releasing this information. Los Angeles County, for example, releases the information , and Napa, Marin and Solano (among others) do not. The CSL floated this proposal to every state legislator in California. Not a single one picked it up to as legislation.
Sad news for all of our older adults with family and friends in these facilities.
With the recent COVID surge at Napa Brookdale and the current outbreaks in 13 other facilities, it is more evident than ever that the our public health department has a public responsibility to become transparent with this information. Leaving it up to the facilities means "decline to comment" by their administrative honchos who hide behind corporate realities. A "decline to comment" measure is unacceptable in a responsible community looking to contain and eradicate this virus. This is information where transparency is of utmost importance to our older adult community.
Other businesses tell the truth. There are numerous businesses in our valley that have posted signs and closed for disinfection when a staff member was infected with COVID. Those are the businesses that I feel safe returning to because I know that they are working to keep all of us safe and informed.
COVID is here to stay. It isn't going to disappear. This may be our new reality. And, I would expect that this reality be truthfully faced and transparent so all of us can make knowledgeable decisions about where we visit, shop and live.
I strongly believe the Napa County Public Health Department has a public responsibility to list the current reportable infectious disease outbreaks in all older adult congregate living facilities. If you leave it up to the facilities, we run the risk of that "declined to cite the number of active COVID-19 cases," duly expressed by Brookdale spokesperson Heather Hunter to the Napa Valley Register.
Yvonne Baginski
Napa
