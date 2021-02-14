Napa County must be transparent about outbreaks

This year the California Senior Legislature passed a proposal specifically asking all California Public Health Departments to standardize releasing information to the public whenever any reportable infectious disease is found in any congregate older adult living facility.

The problem is, that it is at county discretion on whether or not this information is released. There are 58 counties in California, and each determines their own policy on releasing this information. Los Angeles County, for example, releases the information , and Napa, Marin and Solano (among others) do not. The CSL floated this proposal to every state legislator in California. Not a single one picked it up to as legislation.

Sad news for all of our older adults with family and friends in these facilities.