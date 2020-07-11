Napa County needs comprehensive internet access

It does seem more and more likely that the format of public education In Napa County has changed, and it seems unlikely that conventional classroom-based Instruction will resume its former configuration in the next few years, if ever.
If Napa County pupils and students will routinely require access to computer networks to participate in most public education services, some pupils and students will be denied access to educational services from their homes, the new site of much of their learning experiences.
The time has come when it is essential for Napa County to adopt a policy of assuring internet access to all of the locations in the county where pupils and students are receiving educational services.
The first step would seem to be the assessment of the current reach of Wi-Fi service across the entire county.
Second, a Joint Powers Agreement between the representatives of the several stakeholders in this project should be scoped out and negotiated. Needed financial support from corporate communication sources should be explored. Joint sources and fair shares of support from all Napa County educational services need to be negotiated. Management of the county-wide internet system would most likely fall to the educational services of Napa County, but it could be an open question.
The number and coverage of such municipal internet services currently operating in China is simply amazing. Our recently renewed commitment to equality of opportunity for all citizens adds to the timeliness of this proposal.
It may seem financially challenging to envision and plan this essential county-wide project while all public funds are reduced with the impact of COVID-19, but this project should be considered a priority as a response to the pandemic.
David E. Loberg
Napa
