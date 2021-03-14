Napa County needs more activists

What is an activist? Someone who cares about social equity? Or the environment? Or justice for all? People who believe in science? Whatever it may be, there is action. We are active.

I became an activist in 1994, not so much because I wanted to, but because I had to as I was not content to stay a second-class citizen in a country that promised so much more. I marched for LGBTQ+ visibility, (rights were still in the distance), and also Affirmative Action. Of course, this activism was less present in Napa, these were my college years in Los Angeles.

It is not news to me that Napa has always been a bit behind in this regard. My lived experiences with racism and my cravings for culture are why I left and stayed away for so long. Upon my return, I have turned my focus on our activists who stand up for our natural resources and the issues I see as the most pressing of our times. To put it simply, our time is up.