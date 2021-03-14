Napa County needs more activists

What is an activist? Someone who cares about social equity? Or the environment? Or justice for all? People who believe in science? Whatever it may be, there is action. We are active.
I became an activist in 1994, not so much because I wanted to, but because I had to as I was not content to stay a second-class citizen in a country that promised so much more. I marched for LGBTQ+ visibility, (rights were still in the distance), and also Affirmative Action. Of course, this activism was less present in Napa, these were my college years in Los Angeles.
It is not news to me that Napa has always been a bit behind in this regard. My lived experiences with racism and my cravings for culture are why I left and stayed away for so long. Upon my return, I have turned my focus on our activists who stand up for our natural resources and the issues I see as the most pressing of our times. To put it simply, our time is up.
While active on Dr. Amber Manfree’s campaign, I had a whiff of the 1994 Napa I left, by way of a white gentleman with political aspirations who made a point to march up to me and assert that my letter to the editor (“Amber Manfree is needed on the Board of Supervisors,” Feb. 8) on her behalf was too long. Erroneous, but more disturbing was his entitlement to question me. It was more than just a “how dare you question the establishment.” It was how dare I, a queer brown woman, do so. Whom or what was he trying to protect?
For all the accusations of St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth not being a “team player,” (“St. Helena city councilmembers open up in frank, sometimes difficult team-building exercise," Feb. 18), I question the team. A couple of letters have been published, including Grace Kistner, (“St. Helena needs a mayor not an activist,” March 4), who asserts Ellsworth, “needs to stop being an activist for his own agenda, such as his continued attacks on the Clover Flats Landfill over which the city has no control.”
May I pause one glaringly enormous oversight for a minute to point out, yes, Mayor Ellsworth has been on about Clover Landfill and thank goodness someone is speaking up. I heard him call in at the Board of Supervisors meeting on March 2, where he raised legitimate concerns only to be criticized by Diane Dillon, followed by Alfredo Pedroza, the latter of which praised Napa County for having our own landfill, citing environmental benefits as trucks not having to haul. If rains come, truck after truck will have to move the leachate.
Returning to enormous oversight: You don’t have to be a scientist to understand that a massive landfill on top of our watershed is questionable. Groundwater comes from precipitation, pulling down with it everything in the soil. It recharges our aquifers. One can Google all sorts of past publications on the landfill and yes, there is new management, they are trying. However, fact remains that every day, up to 600 tons of trash, (a number the BOS granted, doubling the weight in 2014), are hauled up to the top of our watershed and until activists blew the whistle, there was little oversight.
The “team” Ellsworth is attempting to catch up to speed on health and social equity concerns me. Nobody expected climate change nor the wind events it has brought, except for the activists. It’s great Napa Valley Register is focusing on fire preparedness, even if late. There is not a lot we can do about fires in our times of drought. Our inability to manage our waste will follow suit. If you don’t think it could come to global boycotts of Napa wine because it causes cancer, think again.
Pedroza praising the landfill with “we’re so fortunate,” is a short-lived statement lacking in foresight. Time will tell how successful the landfill's best management practices will stand up to our climate events, but it’s not a gamble worth the risk and thank goodness for “activists” like Mayor Ellsworth who refuse to passively sit by and not ask his own team to consider our water.
Lest we forget: politicians are not always on the right side of humanity. It was less than one hundred years ago singer/activist Billie Holiday was arrested for singing “Strange Fruit,” yet look at all of 2020's struggles to pass an anti-lynching law.
Mayor Ellsworth’s dedication to social and environmental equity spans decades. The past year has shared with our stragglers to activism that it is no longer enough just to not be racist, we must be anti-racist. It baffles me that 2020 seems to have escaped those who criticize the mayor. If activists are on the side of standing up for our fellow humans and our collective health, you can bet I am an activist and so grateful to have Mayor Ellsworth on our side.
Beth Nelsen
Napa
