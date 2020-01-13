I have had the good fortune to live in Napa for almost 30 years, and I never stop being amazed at the incredible generosity of the people who live here, especially during the holiday season. This holiday season was, as they say, off the charts.
First I would like to thank Sen. Bill Dodd, who has held a Holiday Party fundraiser each year for the last two decades. This year, the Napa County Office of Education Foundation was honored to be selected as the recipient of the funds to be used for our after school programs, which provide a safe, nurturing, fun and educational setting for hundreds of students in grades K-12.
The businesses, wineries, restaurants, hotels and individuals who we approached for donations so that we could have a live and silent auction couldn’t have been more generous. Individuals donated homes in desirable locations for a week’s vacation. Hotels provided accommodations, and restaurants gave us gift certificates for fabulous meals. Wineries provided some of the most sought-after and special bottles of wine, as well as wine to pour for the party, and all the flowers used that night were donated as well.
As a result, we now have more than $100,000 to enhance our programs for the highest-need children in Napa County. These funds will be used to provide transportation and field trips to inspire, purchase equipment and materials to enrich our after school experiences, and create an even more robust and educational support program for all our kids.
Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and attended the fundraising party on Dec. 9, and to those who bid and won items in the silent and live auctions. Your kindness helps to nurture young people so that they develop into confident, competent adults who will contribute to our community. We appreciate your generosity more than we can say.
Barbara Nemko
Napa