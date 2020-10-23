Napa County Progressive Alliance offers endorsements, recommendations

The Napa County Progressive Alliance would like to weigh in on the election, providing endorsements for a few local candidates and recommendations on state ballot initiatives.
Napa County Progressive Alliance is an independent, progressive organization that promotes social justice and equity, environmental sustainability and regeneration, community-based economics, and good governance reforms. We define “progressive” as anything or anyone that has a predilection for the poor, working-class, and historically marginalized communities, and that works to actively elevate, and not further harm, these communities.
We work to elect government officials who share these progressive values and do not accept donations from corporations and other businesses.
We endorsed local candidates whom we know well because we have worked side by side with them on local issues. They have not only demonstrated a commitment to progressive values over time, but as candidates, all of them have a progressive platform and have made a commitment to be corporate-free. For these reasons, they are candidates we trust. They are:
David Campbell for Napa City Council, District 2: David has answered a suicide prevention hotline weekly for over five years and serves as chair of Healthcare for All -- Napa County and on the steering commission for Napa Rapid Response to protect immigrants’ rights. He is the only candidate running for District 2 who has advocated for those who cannot vote for a District 2 representative, even though they are completely encircled by District 2 — the residents of the West Pueblo/Linda Vista county island. David supports the island’s immediate annexation to enfranchise the residents, so they can better advocate for the needs of their underserved and disadvantaged neighborhood; he has raised community awareness regarding this issue through his participation in a short documentary one can see on David’s Facebook page. In addition, David supports a living wage, rent stabilization, requiring developers to include affordable units in future development projects, community land trusts to create permanently affordable homes residents can own, protections for local businesses, and bold climate action.
Jason Kishineff for American Canyon City Council: Jason regularly advocates for progressive reform at public meetings and through public protest. His presence in electoral races is extremely important, because he elevates the debate, bringing up progressive issues that otherwise would not be on the table, moving them forward. Jason’s campaign priorities for American Canyon include bringing back its farmers market, ending the ban on cannabis dispensaries, a park for the disabled, and prioritizing locally-owned businesses by lowering permitting fees. Jason has also advocated for a moratorium on the approval of more wine warehouses in south Napa County and the creation of green manufacturing jobs instead to generate more and higher-paying jobs, increase tax revenue, and keep people working in American Canyon and off the roads.
Eve Ryser for Napa Valley Unified School Board, Area 4: As both a former teacher, working primarily in a diverse public school in Vallejo, and as a curriculum developer at UC Berkeley, Eve has focused on the needs of English language learners. As a member of the leadership team for a local chapter of the national group Moms Demand Action, she has fought to end gun violence, which disproportionately harms people of color. Her campaign priorities are to further the District’s equity policy by promoting a consciously anti-racist, anti-homophobic, and anti-bullying school culture; implementing an ethnic studies and social justice history course for older students; prioritizing mental health and support services; and ensuring equal access to educational resources and opportunities for all students, whether they are learning in person or online.
Below are the recommendations on state ballot initiatives of our parent organization, California Progressive Alliance:
“Yes” on Propositions 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, and 23.
“No” on Propositions 20, 22, and 24.
“No Position” on Propositions 14, 19, and 25.
Although the organization is firmly against cash bail, which discriminates against lower-income individuals and people of color, California Progressive Alliance took no position on Proposition 25 because of the racist algorithms that would be used instead to determine who would remain in jail or prison and who would be released while awaiting trial. Therefore, the organization is leaving it up to voters to decide.
We are proud to have been instrumental in the city of Napa’s shift from at-large to district elections, finally bringing the city into compliance with the California Voting Rights Act of 2001. Not only have district elections been shown to amplify the voices of protected minority groups, they also enable grassroots campaigning that relies on canvassing neighborhoods instead of expensive mailers. It is unfortunate that COVID-19 and the wildfires have made it extremely difficult for candidates to walk neighborhoods; however, the change to district elections is a long-term reform, and we are pleased that as a community we have started that process.
Amy Martenson
NCPA Coordinator
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!