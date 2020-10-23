Napa County Progressive Alliance offers endorsements, recommendations

The Napa County Progressive Alliance would like to weigh in on the election, providing endorsements for a few local candidates and recommendations on state ballot initiatives.

Napa County Progressive Alliance is an independent, progressive organization that promotes social justice and equity, environmental sustainability and regeneration, community-based economics, and good governance reforms. We define “progressive” as anything or anyone that has a predilection for the poor, working-class, and historically marginalized communities, and that works to actively elevate, and not further harm, these communities.

We work to elect government officials who share these progressive values and do not accept donations from corporations and other businesses.

We endorsed local candidates whom we know well because we have worked side by side with them on local issues. They have not only demonstrated a commitment to progressive values over time, but as candidates, all of them have a progressive platform and have made a commitment to be corporate-free. For these reasons, they are candidates we trust. They are: