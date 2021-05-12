Napa County road plan must include traffic calming

I just read your excellent reporting on Napa County’s plans to repair local roads in 2021. It’s an unprecedented $25 million road repair project that is way overdue, and it should open a serious discussion about speeding, traffic calming, and bicycle safety measures on our roadways in Napa. Traffic calming measures to curb speeding must be included in this $25 million project at its earliest stages.

Traffic calming is a roadway management approach that focuses on engineering changes to alter driver behavior and curb speeding. Examples of traffic calming would be things like roadway narrowing, traffic circles, and signage to reduce speeding and improve safety measures for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Speeding is an issue all across Napa: in downtown neighborhoods, on county roads, and on major city corridors like Soscol, Trancas, Jefferson, and Imola (The Imola Speedway). Police enforcement is needed to curb speeding, but it’s not the complete answer. Engineering to calm traffic and slow down vehicles is critical. It’s also the most cost-effective, long-term solution to make Napa safer for bicyclists and pedestrians alike.

Surely this $25 million project has room for the analysis, design, and implementation of traffic calming. Traffic calming cannot be an afterthought on any of our city or county roadway projects.