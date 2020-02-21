Napa County's Parks and Open Space District deserves dedicated Funding

Over its long history, the League of Women Voters has believed that the protection and management of natural resources are responsibilities shared at all levels of government. Of particular concern are those resources that are finite in nature, such a watersheds, aquifers, and forests.

Founded in 2006, Napa County’s Parks and Open Space District has done a commendable job in preserving open space lands, creating new parks at Moore Creek and Eco Camp Berryessa, and keeping our two state parks open by assuming the operating responsibility. This has been accomplished without a dedicated funding source, instead relying on annual funds approved by the county Board of Supervisors.

The benefits that our Parks and Open Space District provide to all Napa residents are more critical than ever as we face challenges brought on by climate change. We need to preserve more of our forests and woodlands for their climate functions and protect them from wildfire by reducing fuel loads. We also need to protect the lands around our municipal watersheds to insure domestic water quality. And, as our cities and towns work to develop in-fill housing, we need to make sure that parks and wildlands are accessible to all.