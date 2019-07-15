Napa County is seeking the names of local centenarians for its ninth annual celebration honoring those who have attained the age of 100 or more.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, following National Centenarians Day, the Napa County Board of Supervisors will celebrate individuals who have lived a century or longer at its ninth annual celebration from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa.
Last year, 19 Napa County centenarians honored us with their presence and shared some incredible life stories with their fellow centenarians and about 100 family members and friends, citizens, and local officials.
Napa County is asking the community to assist in identifying the names of local centenarians. If you know someone who is or will be a centenarian by Dec. 31, 2019, please contact Jesus Tijero at (707) 253-6170 or Jesus.Tijero@countyofnapa.org.
Names are requested even if the centenarian cannot attend the recognition ceremony.
Brad Wagenknecht
Napa County Board of Supervisors
District 1