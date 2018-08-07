Centenarians have defied life expectancy projections by at least 20 years. We have much to learn from this population as they hold the keys to longevity and quality of life.
On Tuesday, Sept. 25, following National Centenarians Day, the Napa County Board of Supervisors will celebrate individuals who have lived a century or longer at its eighth annual celebration from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa.
Last year, nine Napa County centenarians honored us with their participation in our celebration. They shared some incredible life stories with their fellow centenarians and about 100 family members and friends, citizens, and local officials.
Napa County is asking the community to assist in identifying the names of local centenarians for its annual celebration honoring those who are 100 years old or older. If you know someone who is or will be a centenarian by Dec. 31, 2018, please contact Joseph Cherry at (707) 265-2337 or Joseph.Cherry@countvofnapa.org. Names are requested even if the centenarian cannot attend the recognition ceremony.
Brad Wagenknecht, Chair
Napa County Board of Supervisor