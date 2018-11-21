The Napa County Suicide Prevention Council, established in November 2017, is working locally to educate our community and advocate for change to reduce Napa County’s suicide rate. The Napa County Suicide Prevention Council membership includes friends and family members who have been impacted by suicide, law enforcement, schools, public and private health professionals, and not-for-profit community-based organizations.
The Council is currently sponsoring three initiatives: 1) a messaging campaign - "Suicide Impacts Us All;” 2) universal screening for suicide risk using the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale, and 3) QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training.
Suicide Impacts Us All – The Napa County Suicide Prevention Council initiated this anti-suicide messaging campaign this year. It is designed to raise awareness about the risks of suicide and to educate the public regarding resources available to help those in need. You can participate in this project by:
-- Posting “Suicide Impacts Us All” materials on your business websites and/or personal social media accounts;
-- Displaying “Suicide Impacts Us All” posters in your places of business;
-- Distributing “Suicide Impacts Us All” flyers and informational materials in your places of business;
-- Donating funds to support the messaging campaign on buses with Napa Valley Transit.
Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (CSSRS) - Businesses and professionals who have contact with individuals who may be at risk for suicide, can provide support implementing a universal screening tool. The Napa County Suicide Prevention Council is sponsoring the countywide adoption of the CSSRS. This extremely brief and simple set of questions can open a conversation with people at risk of suicide and enable you to help them link to lifesaving mental health services.
If you provide services to the public, you can participate in this project by adopting the CSSRS. The Napa County Suicide Prevention Council will provide you with the materials and support your implementation of this very simple screening.
Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) – QPR is like CPR for individuals who are experiencing psychological or emotional distress. This 90-minute training offers participants information and skills that will enable them to interact briefly with individuals who may be at risk and guide them to mental health services that may save their lives. QPR teaches the three steps – Question, Persuade, Refer – that anyone can use to intervene when they identify somebody at risk for suicide.
Contact the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council to request a QPR training for your workplace or other group to which you belong. Sign up for QPR trainings that will be offered to the public early next year.
For more information about the activities of the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council, please contact napasuicideprevention@aldeainc.org.
Kristine Haataja
Napa County Suicide Prevention Council