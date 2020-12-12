Napa County Supervisors should authorize thorough study of winery proposals

I would like to take a moment and thank our Napa County Board of Supervisors for their leadership and support of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To our Napa County health officials and county staff, thank you for your endless hours of work to keep our community informed and safe. Speaking on behalf of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce and our members, the business community is grateful for your collaboration and help during this extremely difficult time.

As we begin to tentatively look towards the future, it is time to begin planning for economic recovery. What does that look like for Napa County? What does this look like for our workforce, business owners, neighbors, our favorite coffee shop or nail salon? Now is the time to begin vetting options, to get creative, to be ready for what comes next.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors will be considering a package of emergency relief and economic recovery measures for wineries at their Dec. 15 meeting. Don’t worry. The Board is not taking action on this item on Dec. 15, but rather providing questions and inquires that could be included in staff analysis.