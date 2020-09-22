Napa County Taxpayers Association offers election recommendations

The Napa County Taxpayers Association provides the following recommendations for the November 3, 2020 election:
Napa City Council
-- Doris Gentry for Mayor of the city of Napa.
-- Bernie Narvaez for City Council in Area 4.
-- James Hinton for City Council in area 2
Proposition Recommendations:
Vote No on Proposition 14: In 2004, voters approved $3 billon for a publicly funded stem cell agency - CIRM. CIRM has been criticized for insider dealing and inefficiency. Proposition 14 seeks another $5.5 billion, while failing to address issues of accountability. This will cost $2.3 billion in interest payments alone, taking $260 million out of the state budget yearly for 30 years. Stem cell research has been, and is, being funded by the federal government and private enterprise.
Vote No on Proposition 15: Innocuous labeling of purpose as, "for Schools and Communities" does not stress the fact that this proposition is intended to increase the taxes for all businesses and industrial activities. It does this by removing the protections which have been provided by Proposition 13. The higher property taxes, which will result in higher rents, will be passed onto the consumer, becoming a tax on all of us -i.e. "We the People."
Vote No on Proposition 18: Prop. 18 would change the voting age to 17 for primaries and special elections, if they will turn 18 by the general election. Unlike other states, California often has proposed tax increases on these ballots - not just on general election ballots. This law would allow high school students to vote on tax increases.
Vote No on Proposition 19: This would eliminate current parent-to-child or grandparent-to-grandchild tax exemptions for property transfers within family. By ending these exemptions it seeks to raise hundreds of millions in new property tax revenues for special interest projects.
Vote No on Proposition 21: Allows local government more ability to control the use of private property and the rents of private property. Rationale: Similar Proposition 10 was defeated in 2018. Local governments do not own private property. Constitutionally questionable because it exercises control without due process. Such statewide rent control could discourage rental property investors and make the housing shortage worse.
Jill Barwick, President
Napa County Taxpayers Association
