Napa County vaccine plan is frustrating

I'm happy for Charles Frankel and his wife ("Let's hear a cheer for Napa Public Health," Jan. 27). He must be over 75 and well-connected. 17,000 vaccinations as of Tuesday, Jan. 26 yet the "efficiency" of Napa public health hasn't trickled down to the mere over-65s just yet. We're still waiting despite signing up on the first day sign ups were announced. More frustrating is the information black-out the county has engaged in since this all started. Everything published is vague. Don't call us. We'll call you.

Alan Charles Dell'Ario

Napa

